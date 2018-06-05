NJR completes Two Dot dash

NJR Clean Energy Ventures has completed the sale of the 9.7MW Two Dot wind farm in Montana NorthWestern Energy for $18.5m.

The transaction was approved by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission on 18 May, NJR said.

NJR Clean Energy Ventures is the clean energy subsidiary of New Jersey Resources.

New Jersey Resources chief operating officer Stephen Westhoven said: “Clean energy is, and will continue to be, an important part of our business, and we will continue to make prudent investments to position our company for long-term growth.

“The completion of the sale of the Two Dot wind farm is the successful first step of our strategic plan, which targets the sale of our remaining onshore wind assets over the next 12 months.”

Image: Pixabay