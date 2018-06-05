London Array sticks with Spectrum

UK company Spectrum Offshore has been awarded a five-year contract to provide combined crew transfer and survey services for the 630MW London Array wind farm in the outer Thames Estuary in England.

The deal extends the company's relationship with London Array, having provided geophysical datasets and crew transfer support services to the project over the past five years.

General manager of London Array Jonathan Duffy said: “The team at Spectrum Offshore have had a longstanding involvement with London Array and I am pleased the relationship is now set to continue for a further five years.

"The company will be providing a range of high-quality services to support our operations and maintenance team, from high-resolution bathymetric surveys to crew transfer. Its ongoing support will help ensure the continued success of the wind farm.”

Image: London Array