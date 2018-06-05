Articles Filter

JinkoSolar fuels sPower drive

Three-year deal agreed to deliver PV modules totalling 1.43GW 

JinkoSolar fuels sPower drive image 05/06/2018

JinkoSolar US is to supply solar modules totalling 1.43GW to sPower under a three-year deal.

The agreement includes “significant down payments” that will help Jinko expand manufacturing capacity in the US and Asia.  

It builds on a relationship between the two companies, which has seen Jinko already supply over 2.5 million panels to sPower projects. 

sPower chief executive Ryan Creamer said: “We have had a strong track record of success with JinkoSolar's high quality and reliable modules, which is why we have signed another deal.”

JinkoSolar vice president of sales and marketing Gener Miao said: “We value the opportunity to grow our business with a visionary like sPower.” 

Image: JinkoSolar

