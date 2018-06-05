JinkoSolar fuels sPower drive
Three-year deal agreed to deliver PV modules totalling 1.43GW
JinkoSolar US is to supply solar modules totalling 1.43GW to sPower under a three-year deal.
The agreement includes “significant down payments” that will help Jinko expand manufacturing capacity in the US and Asia.
It builds on a relationship between the two companies, which has seen Jinko already supply over 2.5 million panels to sPower projects.
sPower chief executive Ryan Creamer said: “We have had a strong track record of success with JinkoSolar's high quality and reliable modules, which is why we have signed another deal.”
JinkoSolar vice president of sales and marketing Gener Miao said: “We value the opportunity to grow our business with a visionary like sPower.”
Image: JinkoSolar