JinkoSolar fuels sPower drive

JinkoSolar US is to supply solar modules totalling 1.43GW to sPower under a three-year deal.

The agreement includes “significant down payments” that will help Jinko expand manufacturing capacity in the US and Asia.

It builds on a relationship between the two companies, which has seen Jinko already supply over 2.5 million panels to sPower projects.

sPower chief executive Ryan Creamer said: “We have had a strong track record of success with JinkoSolar's high quality and reliable modules, which is why we have signed another deal.”

JinkoSolar vice president of sales and marketing Gener Miao said: “We value the opportunity to grow our business with a visionary like sPower.”

Image: JinkoSolar