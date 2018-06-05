French seek tidal treasure

French outfit Eel Energy is looking for up to €7m to help with the development of its tidal turbines.

The company recently tested a one-sixth size prototype for several weeks off the French port of Brest. The turbine reached an average power of over 4kW.

Eel Energy is now working on 30kW and 100kW fluvial machines and aims to install a 1MW demo in 2020 at the European Marine Energy Centre in the Orkney Islands of Scotland.

The commercial stage is planned for 2020 or 2021, the company said.

