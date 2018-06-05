Marine put to the test in France

French engineering university ESITC in the northern city of Caen will inaugurate a marine energy test facility today.

The deep water basin is 40 metres long, one metre wide and one-and-a-half metres deep. It will be able to simulate waves to the equivalent of up to 15 metres.

The facility will test both tidal and wave energy turbines.

The €300,000 facility has been financed by ESITC Caen, public institutions CEREMA, DGPR and DGITM, and the region of Normandy.

Image: ESITC Caen