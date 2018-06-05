Articles Filter

REA blasts nuclear costs in UK

Government should consider 'quicker and cheaper' forms of clean energy   

REA blasts nuclear costs in UK image 05/06/2018

The UK government should consider “quicker and cheaper” forms of clean energy before it gives support for more new nuclear generation, according to the Renewable Energy Association (REA).

REA was responding to a statement by Business and Energy Secretary Greg Clark to parliament today on the 2.9GW Horizon nuclear project at Wylfa Newydd in north Wales.

He said the government and Hitachi, which owns Horizon Nuclear Power, are entering into negotiations over development of the project.

REA chief executive Nina Skorupska (pictured) said: “The government needs to carefully consider the value for money argument before intervening with significant taxpayer support for the multibillion-pound nuclear power plant at Wylfa Newydd.

“The costs of renewables are falling all the time whilst the clean technology sector continues to set records for generation, it is much quicker and cheaper to build an energy from waste, solar, wind or biomass plant than continue to pursue nuclear investment.” 

Image: REA

