Siemens Gamesa Cuxhaven party

Siemens Gamesa has officially inaugurated its new nacelle plant at Cuxhaven in Germany.

The €200m facility is expected to employ 850 people by the end of year, with more than half involved in manufacturing.

15 Feb 2018 Construction of the 55,000 square-metre factory started in June 2016 and production has been underway since mid-2017.

The close proximity to the North Sea port, allows for the direct transport of large components from the plant by ship to offshore wind projects, Siemens Gamesa said.

Siemens Gamesa chief executive Markus Tacke said: “With our new plant in Cuxhaven, Siemens Gamesa is sending a clear signal regarding the power of renewable energy.”

German Federal Minister of Economics and Energy Peter Altmaier said: “With its new plant, Siemens Gamesa is impressively demonstrating that offshore wind energy has developed into a powerful and competitive industry.

“From a niche product of the 1990s, an industry has emerged that has become an important part of German machine building sector.”

Image: Siemens Gamesa