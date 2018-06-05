Green backing for Serbian wind 

The Green for Growth Fund (GGF) has provided funding to two under construction wind farms in Serbia totalling 200MW.

The fund, which was set up by the European Investment Bank and German state bank KfW, is contributing €18.35m to the 158MW Cibuk 1 project and €13.5m to the 42MW Alibunar scheme.

23 Feb 2018 Cibuk 1 is being built by Vetroelektrane Balkana. It is owned by Tesla Wind, a joint venture between Masdar, DEG German Investment and Development Corp and Taaleri Group.

The project will comprise 57 GE 2.75-120 turbines.

Alibunar is being developed by Elicio and features 21 Senvion MM100 machines.

Green for Growth Fund chairman Christopher Knowles said: “We are proud to support the growth of the renewable energy sector in Serbia at its inception.

“We are pleased to support the ambitions of the Serbian government in working towards a sustainable energy supply.”