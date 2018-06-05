US duo forge CTV ties

Rhode Island outfit Blount Boats is to work with Maritime Applied Physics Corp (MAPC) on the design and building of South Boats crew transfer vessels (CTVs) in the US market.

Blount Boats has held the license in the US for South Boats designs since 2011. In 2016, it delivered the Atlantic Pioneer CTV, which currently services Deepwater Wind's 30MW Block Island offshore wind farm.

MAPC designs and builds vessels for commercial and military clients.

Blount Boats president Marcia Blount said: “We are thrilled to have found a well-qualified partner to build South Boats designs as the offshore industry develops and demand for crew transfer vessels increases exponentially.

“MAPC’s technical expertise, quality control and location will assist in making South Boats the vessel of choice as we work together to ensure continued superb performance.”

MAPC president Mark Rice said: “By collaborating with Blount on the production of South Boat designs, we are able to increase the collection production capacity, bring new technologies to the market, satisfy regional content needs, and rapidly introduce product to the rapidly growing market for Jones Act compliant crew transfer vessels.”

Image: Blount Boats