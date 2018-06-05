California calling for floater JV

US company Magellan Wind and Danish investor Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners have joined forces to develop an early-stage portfolio of floating offshore wind off California.

The joint venture will tackle both large and small-scale projects and will focus on deployment of Stiesdal Offshore Technologies TetraSpar floating foundation.

Magellan will contribute US leasing, permitting, offtake, transmission and interconnection expertise, while CIP will bring project design, engineering, finance and construction know-how to the table.

Unspecified other locations around the US will also be developed as part of the partnership.

Magellan counts Henrik Stiesdal, a former chief technology officer with Siemens Wind Power, as a senior advisor.

Image: Lars Christopher