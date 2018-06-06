EDF cuts ribbon in Quebec

EDF Renewables and two local development partners have inaugurated the 224.25MW Nicolas-Riou wind farm in Quebec, Canada.

The C$500m project, which comprises 65 Vestas V117-3.45MW turbines, is located Bas-Saint-Laurent.

20 Mar 2017 EDF owns 50% of the wind farm with Regie intermunicipale de l’energie du Bas-Saint-Laurent owning 33% and Regie Intermunicipale de l'Energie Gaspesie-Iles-de-la-Madeleine holding the remaining 17%.

The former is a partnership of regional county municipalities and the Malecite de Viger First Nation, while the latter is a grouping of five municipalities.

Construction started in June 2016 and involved more than 400 workers at its peak.

The operational project employs 10 full-time operations and maintenance personnel.

EDF Renewables Canada development vice president Cory Basil said: “The strong partnership . . . demonstrates EDF Renewables commitment to working collaboratively with local communities and stakeholders and the success that results from pairing project development experience with local expectations, skills and talents.”

Image: EDF Renewables