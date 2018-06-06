LOC bolsters engineering crew

Global marine and engineering consultancy LOC Group has appointed Ian Cummins as its new energy projects development director.

Cummins, the former head of engineering at BP, will focus on renewables markets and oil and gas at LOC.

He will help to identify and develop new and innovative engineering opportunities to progress the business, the company said.

LOC Group joint chief executive RV Ahilan said: “Ian’s track record and the depth and breadth of his expertise in developing large-scale offshore energy projects speaks for itself, and we’re delighted to welcome him to LOC.”

Cummins (pictured) said: “I am excited to join LOC, working with highly talented, specialist engineers. I look forward to utilising my wide-ranging management and technical experience in oil and gas to progress innovation in this sector and further expand LOC’s offering into the renewables market.”

Image: LOC Group