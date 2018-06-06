Russia seeks turbine tango

The Russian wind power association RAWI is inviting turbine manufacturers to work with it to help set up production facilities in the local market.

RAWI said prospective partners must have experience of producing machines with individual capacity of at least 2.5MW, provide evidence of successful projects and be willing to open production facilities in Russia.

08 Mar 2018 Turbines must be the manufacturer's own design and companies must have “immunity to sanctions against Russia”.

RAWI said it will consider joint ventures or acquiring a production licence.

Meanwhile, Russia has completed the first stage of a 830MW wind tender and started the second phase of the process.

RAWI said 11 bids totalling 208.8MW were received for 2019, 23 bids with combined capacity of 627.2MW for 2021 and 43 bids totalling 1337.67MW for 2023.

The first phase ran from 29 May to the 4 June, with the second from 5 to 9 June.

Russia has made 100MW available for 2019, 229.94MW for 2021 and 500MW for 2023.

