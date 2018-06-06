RWE centres on Scottish bio
Facility at Fife CHP plant to control Glenrothes energy network
A ground-breaking ceremony has been held to mark the start of construction on an energy centre at RWE's Markinch CHP biomass plant in Fife, Scotland.
The facility will be the control centre for the Glenrothes Energy Network, a £24m collaborative local heat scheme between Fife Council, RWE and the Scottish government.
RWE will own the centre and provide the heat required for the network from its biomass plant. Fife Council will own the network and act as service provider and the Scottish government is supporting the development through its Low Carbon Infrastructure Transition Programme.
Vital Energi was awarded the contract for the design and development of the centre. The UK company has established site accommodation and started civil engineering works.
A full works programme will begin at the end of June, starting with the building of the external structure.
The project will be operational by the end of January 2019.
Image: RWE's Markinch CHP biomass plant (RWE)