Ventient appeals Kirkby Moor

Ventient Energy is appealing South Lakeland District Council’s planning committee decision to reject an extension to the operational life of the 4.8MW Kirkby Moor wind farm near Ulverston in England.

The company is seeking planning permission to continue to operate the existing wind farm, which features 12 Vestas 400kW turbines with 41.8-metre tip heights, until 2027.

27 Nov 2017 Kirkby Moor has been operational since 1993 and Ventient has no plans to make changes to the project.

Ventient said the council's decision was split six to five and went against the planning officer’s recommendation.

The UK Planning Inspectorate will now consider the application to extend the project's life.

Ventient Energy chief executive Scott Mackenzie said: “We were disappointed with South Lakeland District Council’s decision to go against the planning officer’s recommendation by narrowly voting to turn down our application to support the continued running of the existing Kirkby Moor wind farm for a few more years.

“We have decided to appeal the decision based on the many economic, social and environmental benefits the wind farm delivers to the local community and beyond.”

Image: Ventient Energy