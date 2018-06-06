Tocardo hires dynamic duo

Dutch outfit Tocardo Tidal Power has strengthened its management board with the hiring of Henk Kasteleijn and Ruud Nijs.

Kasteleijn has joined Tocardo as chief financial and operating officer after serving over 20 years in general and financial management experience with two technology multinationals.

26 Nov 2015 Nijs, who has more than 25 years of experience in banking, has been appointed project finance director.

“I am very pleased that we have attracted two managing board members of this calibre to join Tocardo’s diverse and talented executive team,” said chief executive Hans van Breugel.

“The demand for tidal power is increasing and therefore also the demand for working capital for the projects”.

