Montrose reaps port reward

Montrose Port Authority has won a £1.5m grant from the Scottish government to help with its plans to allow for the docking of larger cargo vessels.

The Ports Mode Shift Grant will support development of two new north quaysides, berths seven west and eight, at the energy industry service hub.

Montrose port assisted with the 30MW Hywind floating offshore wind farm off Scotland.

Montrose Port Authority chief executive Nik Scott-Gray said: “One of our objectives is to streamline our Port activities, delivering efficient, cost-effective and environmentally friendly solutions.

"This support from the Scottish government is the next step in this process, building on our master plan and strategy process while developing new markets and directing investment towards key infrastructure projects.”