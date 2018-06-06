EDF pops French wind cork

EDF Energies Nouvelles has commissioned almost 100MW of new wind capacity in France this year.

The projects include the 73MW Champagne Picarde facility in the Aisne region, which features 22 turbines.

EDF EN did not give details of the other new wind farms, but said a further seven projects with a combined capacity of almost 120MW are currently under construction in the country.

The company has also commissioned the 12MW Fouilloux solar project in Nouvelle Aquitaine region on the site of a former kaolin quarry.

EDF said it is targetting other so-called “degraded” sites, such as industrial wastelands, polluted areas and neglected or old quarries, for other solar projects as part of its plan to develop 30GW of photovoltaic projects in France by 2035.

Image: EDF EN wind farm (Herve Hote)