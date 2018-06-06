Prysmian completes US play

Italian company Prysmian Group has completed the acquisition of US outfit General Cable Corp.

Prysmian said it had acquired all the outstanding shares in General Cable at a price of $30 a share.

17 Apr 2018 General Cable now becomes a private company and is no longer listed on the the New York Stock Exchange, it added.

The deal, which is valued at about $3bn including debt and other liabilities, was first announced in December last year.

Image: Prysmian