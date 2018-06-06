Prysmian completes US play
Italian outfit buys General Cable Corp in deal worth about $3bn
Italian company Prysmian Group has completed the acquisition of US outfit General Cable Corp.
Prysmian said it had acquired all the outstanding shares in General Cable at a price of $30 a share.
General Cable now becomes a private company and is no longer listed on the the New York Stock Exchange, it added.
The deal, which is valued at about $3bn including debt and other liabilities, was first announced in December last year.
Image: Prysmian