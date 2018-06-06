Goodbye PNE Wind, hello PNE

PNE Wind is to rebrand as PNE, following a general meeting of its shareholders today.

The decision comes in response to the company's plan to expand operations from wind to other clean energy sectors, including solar, hydrogen and storage technology, the company said.

“With this change in the corporate name, the shareholders are following the extended strategy of the company,” PNE said.

PNE was one of the successful developers in the latest German onshore wind auction.

Image: PNE