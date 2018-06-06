Articles Filter

Goodbye PNE Wind, hello PNE

New name reflects expansion into other clean energy sectors

Goodbye PNE Wind, hello PNE image 06/06/2018

PNE Wind is to rebrand as PNE, following a general meeting of its shareholders today.

The decision comes in response to the company's plan to expand operations from wind to other clean energy sectors, including solar, hydrogen and storage technology, the company said.

“With this change in the corporate name, the shareholders are following the extended strategy of the company,” PNE said. 

PNE was one of the successful developers in the latest German onshore wind auction.

Image: PNE

Tagged in:

Popular Tags

Americas Canada Company News England Europe Offshore Wind Onshore Wind Politics Scotland Solar UK USA

Other Tags

Free Trial
X

To receive the next 3 issues of reNEWS complete the form below

 Yes, I would like to receive marketing emails from reNEWS including special offers.


Please leave this field empty.