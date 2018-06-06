Swedish court 'stifles' Statkraft 

Statkraft is considering dropping plans for a new 200MW wind farm and upgrading a 99MW project in Sweden after a court blocked a proposal for taller turbines, reports Reuters.

The news agency reported that the Land and Environmental Court of Appeal in Sweden had rejected plans to extend turbine heights at a proposed project in Bodhogarna and an existing facility at Ogonfagnaden.

A Statkraft spokeman was quoted by Reuters as saying the two projects would not go ahead unless they are granted a licence to increase the tip heights.

Reuters reported that the company wishes to increase turbine heights to 220 metres from 172.5 metres so that it could build bigger and more efficient machines.

Image: Statkraft