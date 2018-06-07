New chair for Carbon Trust

The Carbon Trust has appointed Baroness Brown of Cambridge, Julia King, as its new chair.

She takes over from James Smith, who has held the position since 2011.

02 Dec 2015 Baroness Brown also serves as deputy chair of the Committee on Climate Change, the independent body that advises the UK government and devolved administrations on climate change.

She said: “Since it was established in 2001, the Carbon Trust has been a key player in global efforts to build a low carbon economy, establishing itself as a trusted global brand.

“I am joining the Carbon Trust at an exciting time as it is becoming increasingly influential in helping businesses, governments and institutions across five continents capture the opportunities in a sustainable low carbon future.

“I look forward to working with the team and supporting them in delivering on our critical low carbon mission.”

