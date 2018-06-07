Impax green fund hits €350m

Investor Impax Asset Management has closed its third renewables fund, which now controls green power assets of €357m, according to preliminary half-year results.

The company said its new energy investors fund has made investments in wind and other renewables in Germany, France and Norway.

It expects to draw down capital from the assets over the next “two to three years”.

Exits from various assets controlled in a second renewables investment fund is meanwhile almost complete, the company said.

Over 95% of sales have been signed or closed in the portfolio, including for Italian solar PV and French and Irish onshore wind.

The fund is “on track to deliver strong overall returns to investors”, Impax said.

Image: pixabay