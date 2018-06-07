Wood helps Egypt shine

Consultancy Wood provided technical support to the financial backers of the 64.1MW Infinity 50 solar farm in Egypt, which is now operational.

The clean energy team carried out pre-construction due diligence and construction monitoring for Bayerische Landesbank and the Arab African International Bank.

Infinity 50 is located at Benban in the Aswan region of the country and is part of the Benban solar development complex.

Wood special technical solutions chief executive Bob MacDonald said: “We look forward to providing further expertise as work progresses at Benban solar park.”

Image: Pixabay