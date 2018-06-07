Articles Filter

Triton set to clear the way

Innogy applies for licence to carry out boulder clearance at 860MW project

Triton set to clear the way image 07/06/2018

Innogy is preparing to launch a 60-day boulder clearance campaign at its consented 860MW Triton Knoll offshore wind farm off the coast of Lincolnshire in eastern England.

The German developer has applied to the UK Marine Management Organisation for a licence to carry out the work, which will clear the way for foundation and array cable installation at the project.

Related Stories

The work is expected to start in the third quarter of this year, according to the application.

Triton Knoll will feature 90 MHI Vestas 9.5MW turbines.

Offshore installation work at the project is expected to begin in 2020, with first power due in 2021.

Photo: reNEWS

Tagged in:

Popular Tags

Americas Canada Company News England Europe Offshore Wind Onshore Wind Politics Scotland Solar UK USA

Other Tags

Free Trial
X

To receive the next 3 issues of reNEWS complete the form below

 Yes, I would like to receive marketing emails from reNEWS including special offers.


Please leave this field empty.