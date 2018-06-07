Triton set to clear the way

Innogy is preparing to launch a 60-day boulder clearance campaign at its consented 860MW Triton Knoll offshore wind farm off the coast of Lincolnshire in eastern England.

The German developer has applied to the UK Marine Management Organisation for a licence to carry out the work, which will clear the way for foundation and array cable installation at the project.

The work is expected to start in the third quarter of this year, according to the application.

Triton Knoll will feature 90 MHI Vestas 9.5MW turbines.

Offshore installation work at the project is expected to begin in 2020, with first power due in 2021.

