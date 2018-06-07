RES digs storage in Germany

RES has held a ground-breaking ceremony to mark the start of construction on a 10MW battery storage project for utility VBB in Bordesholm, Germany.

The EU-funded project will provide grid stabilisation and back-up power to the Bordesholm area in the event of main grid disruption or upstream grid failure.

Bordesholm, in the northern state of Schleswig-Holstein, currently meets 75% of its electricity demand with renewable energy and is aiming to raise the figure to 100% by 2020.

Managing director of RES in Germany Dominique Guillou (pictured second from right) said: “This battery storage facility is a flagship project that forms a very important element to the goal of 100% renewable energy.”

Image: RES