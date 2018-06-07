Articles Filter

Azure seals 75MW home win

Solar project will come online next year and supply Assam Power

Azure seals 75MW home win image 07/06/2018

Azure Power has won the right to develop a 75MW solar project in the Assam region of north-east India.

The unnamed project is expected to be commissioned next year.

Electricity from the plant will be sold to Assam Power Distribution Company under a 25-year power purchase agreement at a weighted average price of $0.052 per kilowatt-hour.

Azure founder, chairman and chief executive Inderpreet Wadhwa said: “We are pleased to announce our win in Assam and with this we continue to demonstrate our strong project development, engineering and execution capabilities.”

Image: Azure Power

Tagged in:

Popular Tags

Americas Canada Company News England Europe Offshore Wind Onshore Wind Politics Scotland Solar UK USA

Other Tags

Free Trial
X

To receive the next 3 issues of reNEWS complete the form below

 Yes, I would like to receive marketing emails from reNEWS including special offers.


Please leave this field empty.