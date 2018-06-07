MPs warned on Brexit RE impact

UK contractor Offshore Marine Management is urging members of parliament to consider the impact of Brexit on the offshore renewables industry ahead of the latest debate on the EU Withdrawal Bill next week.

The bill returns to the House of Commons after the Lords chamber backed an amendment obliging the UK to remain in the European Economic Area (EEA) when it leaves the EU in nine months' time.

“A reduction in British personnel available to work in EU waters and vice versa... could have a severe impact on the industry, hampering the targets it is forecasting beyond 2025 due to unknown rising costs,” the company said.

OMM director Rob Grimmond said: “It is crucial that MPs give due consideration to the offshore renewables industry ahead of their decision on the EU Withdrawal Bill, given the importance of a secure and flexible workforce to the work that we do.

“There is potential for the increased administration costs associated with the end of free movement privileges to significantly restrict the opportunities available to our team and others alike.

“This will not only have negative implications for British businesses like OMM, but also for the renewables industry across Europe as a whole, in light of the significant role we play in offshore wind production.”

Image: reNEWS