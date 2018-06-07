French outing for tidal tech

French manufacturer HydroQuest and equity partner CMN are planning to install, commission and connect a new 1MW turbine to the grid at EDF's Paimpol-Brehat tidal farm in spring 2019.

The partners will outline their roadmap for the so-called HydroQuest Ocean machine at marine energy event ICOE 2018 held in Normandy, France, on 12-14 June.

HydroQuest Ocean, 25 metres wide and 11 metres tall, is currently being assembled at CMN workshops in Cherbourg.

The turbine is due to be finished by end-2018 with installation at Paimpol-Brehat set to begin in April 2019.

Commissioning later that spring is set for an initial period of 12 months.

The partners intend to use the demo to test the turbine under real operating conditions with a view to rolling it out for "commercial farms at high-potential sites in France and elsewhere around the world".

Image: SXC