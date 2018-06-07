Bladt Beatrice jacket swansong

Danish fabricator Bladt Industries has shipped the last of the jackets it is providing for the 588MW Beatrice offshore wind farm off the coast of Scotland.

The company said the jacket sailed from its site in Denmark on 7 June.

Bladt has provided a total of 30 four-legged foundations for Beatrice, each with a height of around 70 metres and weighing 940 tonnes.

Beatrice will feature 84 Siemens Gamesa 7MW turbines and is scheduled to be fully operational in 2019.

Image: Bladt Industries