Cable hub helps Penguins huddle

ETA device links three Wello wave energy devices to one export cable

Cable hub helps Penguins huddle image 08/06/2018

Subsea wire specialist ETA is to provide a hub that will link three Wello Penguin wave energy devices to a single export cable at Orkney's European Marine Energy Centre in Scotland.

The subsea socket, dubbed Smart Hub, will allow individual generators to be isolated for maintenance and fault location, ETA said.

“The Smart Hub can be controlled remotely allowing isolation of individual legs and the resetting of circuit breakers from single or multiple onshore locations,” ETA's managing director Andrew Thomas said.

The connector will be installed this summer as part of EMEC's €17m Clean Energy From Ocean Waves project.

One 600kW Wello device is already in operation at the site, 1.5km off Orkney. A second device is to be added in Autumn, with a third due on site next year.

Photo: Green Marine

