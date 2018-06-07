MMT signs off on UK, France link

Marine surveyor MMT has completed and delivered a geophysical seabed report for the proposed Aquind Interconnector offshore cable transmission link between the south coast of England and Normandy in France.

MMT surveyed a corridor between Portsmouth in the UK and the coastal region of Dieppe in France using the Franklin vessel (pictured) for offshore works and the Seabeam boat for nearshore duty.

Four cables, bundled as two pairs, will be installed along the surveyed route of around 190km in length.

“This is a major milestone in the development,” said Aquind managing director Kirill Glukhovskoy.

“We thank MMT for a job well done. The results of the survey will form an integral part of the project’s final design.”

The Aquind link aims to make energy markets more efficient, improve security of supply and enable greater flexibility as power grids evolve to adapt to different sources of renewable energy and changes in demand trends.

Image: MMT