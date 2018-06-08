Equinor hires US metocean crew

Equinor has hired consultancy RPS to carry out a metocean measurement programme for a potential offshore wind farm development off the east coast of the US.

The consultancy said it will using floating lidar, as well as other instruments such as directional wave buoys, to generate information on waves, wind, turbulence and existing conditions.

It will also analyse the data to help inform power generation calculations and turbine array engineering, installation and maintenance planning.

The proposed project was not named but Equinor, formerly known as Statoil, holds the rights to develop the up to 1GW Empire Wind offshore project off the coast of New York state.

RPS metocean science and technology lead Murray Burling said: “Offshore wind represents a golden opportunity to diversify the global energy mix through high-yeld, low-impact infrastructure and RPS is excited to be able to generate the data that organisations like Equinor need to cross the frontier with confidence.”

Image: reNEWS