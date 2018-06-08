Articles Filter

Nordex claims Brazil home win

Local tower production provided cost advantage for a 207MW wind farm

The Santa Vitoria do Palmar wind farm in Brazil exemplifies the advantages of local production facilities for large-scale projects, according to Nordex Group.

The German turbine manufacturer connected Atlantic Energy Renewables' 207MW complex, which features 69 Nordex AW125/3000 machines, to the grid in the South American country at the end of 2017.

“In particular, local production of major components gives us a cost advantage to the benefit of our customers,” said Nordex Brazil project management director Marcelo Menescal.

The company established a local manufacturing facility where part of the 250-strong team handled the production of the 69 concrete towers, said Menescal. 

“Owing to their huge dimensions, we would not have been able to transport the total of over 1500 concrete sections from our factory located 4600km north.

“That would have been too expensive and ecologically unfeasible,” he added.

Image: Nordex

