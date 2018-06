Vattenfall has signed up TUV SUD to provide certification for offshore wind farms totalling 950MW off the coast of Denmark.

The Swedish developer awarded the contract to the German company for services at the 600MW Kriegers Flak and 350MW Vesterhav North and South projects.

The total value of the deal is €1.2m.

Both projects are due to go live by 2022.

Image: reNEWS