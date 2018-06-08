€40m shine on Danish solar
Eight European Energy projects totalling 70MW funded by Nord LB
Developer European Energy has secured €40m financing from German bank Nord LB for 70MW of solar projects in Denmark.
The funding will be used for a total of eight solar farms to be located on agricultural land.
The Danish developer will construct and maintain the projects.
Nord LB also recently financed three European Energy wind farms, two located in Basilicata in Italy and one in Lower Saxony, Germany.
Image: Pixabay