Tacke calls for 35% RE goal

Siemens Gamesa chief says higher target could create €92bn investment

Tacke calls for 35% RE goal image 08/06/2018

Siemens Gamesa chief executive Markus Tacke has called on EU policymakers to adopt a 35% renewable energy target for 2030 at a meeting next week.

EU Energy ministers are set to finalise discussions on the EU Clean Energy Package that will set out the EU energy efficiency and renewables ambitions for the end of the next decade.

“Together with other actors in the sector we support the 35% goal,” Tacke said. “This will create additional jobs and higher investment in Europe,” he added.

Last December, EU member states agreed a goal of 27%, but the European Parliament supports a 35% target for 2030.

“The sector needs the higher market volume to consequently continue with cost improvements for the onshore and offshore wind business,” Tacke said.

A 35% goal could generate investments worth €92bn and create 132,000 jobs, he added.

Image: Siemens

