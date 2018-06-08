IWES building up speed

Construction has started on a new facility at the Fraunhofer Institute for Wind Energy Systems where a new form of testing will be implemented to accelerate certification of turbines.

The test bench in Bremerhaven, Germany, will comprise a high-speed generator and converter system and is set to open in spring 2019.

The new testing system is to certify systems of up to 6-7MW with two to three-stage gearboxes.

The partial automation of processes and simplified logistics mean it represents a quicker and lower-cost method than regular nacelle testing, according to IWES.

Image: IWES