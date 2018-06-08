ESB thinking big in Highlands

Irish utility ESB has taken the wraps off plans for a 91.2MW wind farm in the Scottish Highlands.

The company started the scoping process in recent weeks for 19 turbines of up to 175 metres at the Kirkan project, which will be located north-west of Garve near the Loch Glascarnoch dam.

Hardware of up to 4.8MW with rotors stretching to 142 metres is being considered for the wind farm.

Kirkan will extend two operational projects, EDF's 47.5MW Corriemoillie and Eneco's 69MW Lochluichart (pictured), in an eastward direction.

Coriolis Energy is leading on development for ESB. Exhibitions are planned for next week.

