Hornsea 3 passes first milestone

UK planners accept 2.4GW Orsted application for examination

Hornsea 3 passes first milestone image 08/06/2018

Orsted has cleared the initial planning hurdle for its 2.4GW Hornsea 3 offshore wind farm in the North Sea off the east coast of England.

The Planning Inspectorate has formally accepted the project application for examination, with hearings and representations to follow.

The Danish developer is planning to build up to 300 turbines at the Round 3 site.

Hornsea 3 will also feature up to six export cables.

Orsted is currently building the 1.2GW Hornsea 1 (pictured) and has a Contracts for Difference in place for the 1.4GW Hornsea 2, which is due online between 2022 and 2024.

