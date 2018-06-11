Articles Filter

GE halfway home at Merkur

33 of 66 Haliade 150-6MW turbines installed at 396MW project

GE halfway home at Merkur image 11/06/2018

GE has installed half of the 66 Haliade 150-6MW turbines at the 396MW Merkur offshore wind farm in the German North Sea.Last week one of the machines generated its first power on mini-grid mode.Nacelles, blades and tower pieces for the remaining 33 turbines will be shipped to the project's logistical hub in Eemshaven, the Netherlands, where local teams will perform pre-assembly works. GE is due to finish turbine installation in September and commissioning procedures will continue until year-end.The wind farm is expected to be fully commissioned in 2019.Image: Haliade turbine at Merkur (SPS Wind)

Tagged in:

Popular Tags

Americas Canada Company News England Europe Offshore Wind Onshore Wind Politics Scotland Solar UK USA

Other Tags

Free Trial
X

To receive the next 3 issues of reNEWS complete the form below

 Yes, I would like to receive marketing emails from reNEWS including special offers.


Please leave this field empty.