Xodus bolsters green team

Peter Tipler named renewables director at engineering consultancy

Xodus bolsters green team image 11/06/2018

UK offshore engineering consultancy and advisory Xodus has named Peter Tipler as its new renewables director to help drive company growth in the sector.

Tipler (pictured) has been with Xodus for almost 10 years working in various roles in the company's renewable energy, environment and decommissioning divisions.

He said: “I’m honoured to take on the role and hope my experience and knowledge of the projects over the years will allow Xodus to build up the capabilities right across the renewables industry – from wave and tidal to offshore wind.

“We have a long history of working in the sector. Our view is that offshore renewable energy is a fundamental part of the global future energy mix. We aren’t waiting for it to happen, we are making it happen.”

Image: Xodus

