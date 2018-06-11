WSP connects with Greenlink 

Element Power has appointed engineering consultancy WSP to help with the final cost and technical assessments for the 500MW Greenlink interconnector between the UK and Ireland.

The assessments are for the UK and Irish energy regulators Ofgem and Commission for Regulation of Utilities, respectively.

Related Stories Greenlink under Irish scrutiny

22 Mar 2018

Greenlink seeks survey squad

05 Mar 2018 WSP will also run the procurement process for the HVDC system and ensure design safety for contractors involved in the construction, operation and maintenance of the link.

The 170km interconnector would connect Ireland from Great Island off County Wexford to the UK at Pembroke Dock in Wales.

WSP project director Dyan Stephenson said: “Our experienced team has previously worked on both of the existing connections between Great Britain and Ireland.

“We are delighted to be working with the Greenlink team and are please to continue our leading position in this market to ensure this major project is successfully delivered.”

Image: EirGrid

