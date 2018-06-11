Damen facelift for Sea Installer

A2Sea jack-up Sea Installer underwent an eight-day refurbishment at Damen Shiprepair Dunkerque in France ahead of turbine installation work on Otary's 309MW Rentel wind farm in the Belgian North Sea.

New spud can shoes weighing 160 tonnes each were fitted to the vessel's four legs using specialist self-propelled transporters and a 700-tonne crawler crane.

Sea Installer's thrusters were also given an overhaul and the external paintwork was changed from blue and white to green to reflect that A2Sea is now owned by DEME subsidiary GeoSea.

Damen Shiprepair Dunkerque commercial manager Fabien Guillemot said: “With just eight days allotted for the repairs, the yard worked around the clock to ensure that everything was completed on time.”

Image: Damen Shiprepair Dunkerque