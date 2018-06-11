Turbine first on Riffgrund jackets

Fred Olsen Windcarrier has installed the first MHI Vestas 8MW turbine on the suction bucket jacket foundations at Orsted’s 450MW Borkum Riffgrund 2 offshore wind farm in the German North Sea.

Jack-up vessel Bold Tern is on the job and is now back at the port in Esbjerg for its sixth turbine load out in six weeks, said Fred Olsen Windcarier Captain Tony Cato.

In early June, GeoSea jack-up Innovation installed the first of 20 suction bucket jackets at the project.

The wind farm also features 36 monopile foundations that were installed at the end of May.

The 450MW Borkum Riffgrund 2 offshore wind farm is located some 54km off the coast of Lower Saxony and is expected to be fully operational in 2019.

Image: Bold Tern loaded for Borkum Riffgrund 2 (Tony Cato/Linkedin)