Lagoon decision ‘due Wednesday’
UK government to issue update on proposed 320MW Swansea Bay project
The UK government is set to determine the future of Tidal Lagoon Power’s proposed 320MW Swansea Bay project on Wednesday.
A spokesperson for Prime Minister Theresa May confirmed Westminster will provide an update on the scheme, which is seeking a mixture of price support from energy department BEIS and an £200m equity and/or loan investment by the Welsh government.
Related Stories
In a letter to UK energy secretary Greg Clark last week, Welsh First Minister Carwyn Jones said Swansea Bay should be given a Contract for Difference worth £92.50 per megawatt-hour in 2012 prices for 35 years.
The so-called pathfinder project was backed last year in former energy minister Charles Hendry’s independent review into tidal lagoons commissioned by the UK government.
Image: Swansea Bay (Tidal Lagoon Power)