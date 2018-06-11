Gaia Wind resurrected

UK small wind developer Gaia Wind has been rescued from liquidation and reincorporated as Gaia Wind (Green Energy Solutions).

The new company has acquired the intellectual property rights and assets of Gaia Wind and will be based in Edinburgh.

International Power and Water Investments (Holdings), which has an interest in vertical axis wind turbine company 4 Navitas (Green Energy Solutions), arranged the acquisition.

Alistair Munro, who has invested in the restructuring, is chairman and chief executive of the new company.

He said: “Gaia Wind has an excellent reputation with their clients and the reliability of the units gives the basis for a strong long-term business.”

Gaia Wind went into provisional liquidation in March blaming government cuts to support for small-scale renewables.

Image: Gaia Wind