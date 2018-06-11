Enel team targets PV costs

Enel Green Power is part of an EU-backed initiative aimed at cutting the cost of solar photovoltaic technology.

The Global Optimization of Integrated Photovoltaics System for Low Electricity Cost (GOPV) project is funded by the Horizon 2020 programme and is looking to develop innovative PV components and maintenance techniques.

“The testing phase aims to demonstrate the effectiveness of new technologies poised to optimise the construction and management costs of solar plants, while also enhancing their efficiency and life cycle, offsetting a positive impact in terms of environmental sustainability,” Enel said.

GOPV will focus on bifacial heterojunction photovoltaic technology, it added.

Enel said that the first results of the initiative are expected in 2020.

Other participants include 3Sun, Refu Elektronik, Ecole Polytehcnique Federale de Lausanne, Acondicionamiento Tarrasense Associacion, Mondragon Assembly, Convert Italia, Fundacion Tecnalia Research and Innovation, Ricerca Sul Sistems Energetico, GXC Coatings and Ines Plateforme Formation and Evaluation.

Image: Enel Green Power