Articles Filter

Belgians load Hohe See topside

4200-tonne unit to be shipped to 497MW project site 'within days'

Belgians load Hohe See topside image 11/06/2018

Cofely Fabricom has loaded out the offshore substation for EnBW’s 497MW Hohe See wind farm in the German North Sea at a shipyard in Antwerp, Belgium.

The 4200-tonne structure will be tugged to the construction site some 105km off the coastline “within days”, developer EnBW said.

Related Stories

Heerema Marine Contractors' heavy-lift crane Thialf is on the job and will also install the topside.

Cofely Fabricom fabricated the Hohe See substation together with Smulders and CG as part of the FICG consortium.

Hohe See will feature 71 Siemens Gamesa 7.0-154 turbines, which are scheduled be fully commissioned in 2019.

The substation for the 112MW sister project Albatros, a Siemens offshore transformer module manufactured by Heerema, is due to go in next year.

It will be installed by GeoSea jack-up Innovation on a monopile foundation.

Image: EnBW

Tagged in:

Popular Tags

Americas Canada Company News England Europe Offshore Wind Onshore Wind Politics Scotland Solar UK USA

Other Tags

Free Trial
X

To receive the next 3 issues of reNEWS complete the form below

 Yes, I would like to receive marketing emails from reNEWS including special offers.


Please leave this field empty.