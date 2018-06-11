Belgians load Hohe See topside

Cofely Fabricom has loaded out the offshore substation for EnBW’s 497MW Hohe See wind farm in the German North Sea at a shipyard in Antwerp, Belgium.

The 4200-tonne structure will be tugged to the construction site some 105km off the coastline “within days”, developer EnBW said.

Cofely Fabricom fabricated the Hohe See substation together with Smulders and CG as part of the FICG consortium.

Hohe See will feature 71 Siemens Gamesa 7.0-154 turbines, which are scheduled be fully commissioned in 2019.

The substation for the 112MW sister project Albatros, a Siemens offshore transformer module manufactured by Heerema, is due to go in next year.

It will be installed by GeoSea jack-up Innovation on a monopile foundation.

Image: EnBW