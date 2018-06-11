EA1 wears first jacket

Van Oord has installed the first of 102 jacket foundations at ScottishPower Renewables' 714MW East Anglia 1 offshore wind farm off the east coast of England.

The three-legged structures are being installed at depths of down to 55 metres in the southern North Sea.

Van Oord project director Daan Makkink said: “This project makes our expertise in the installation of foundations even broader. So far only a handful of wind farms have been constructed on jacket foundations.

“Their number will increase in the years ahead because the ideal locations for wind farms built on monopiles – shallow waters with a relatively flat, firm seabed – are filling up fast.”

The jacket foundation was installed by Boskalis vessel Bokalift 1. Seajacks jack-up Scylla will join the foundation installation campaign later this summer.

EA1 will feature 102 Siemens Gamesa 7MW turbines and is due online in 2020.

